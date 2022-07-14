International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.3% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.31. 118,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,738. The stock has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.08.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

