Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.73

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.73 and traded as low as C$12.01. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.14, with a volume of 230,672 shares trading hands.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

