Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti comprises about 1.5% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $3,140,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.84. 540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,919. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.15 and a fifty-two week high of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.74.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.19). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $358.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

