Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.9% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,307,613. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

