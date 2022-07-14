Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,378,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 709,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 231,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 863.8% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 159,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,946,000.

BSJO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,428. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

