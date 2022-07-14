Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Shares Down 0%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB – Get Rating) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.49. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.