Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 2,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

