Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 41,464 shares.The stock last traded at $165.72 and had previously closed at $168.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.16 and its 200 day moving average is $169.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHS. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,525,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,087,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,804,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,256,000.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

