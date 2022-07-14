Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises 1.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYU. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.11. 137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,634. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $126.62.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.