iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 447.4% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EMXF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

