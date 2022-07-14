iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) Shares Down 5%

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.88 and last traded at $37.99. 446,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,102,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04.

