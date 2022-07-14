iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lessened by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.19. The stock had a trading volume of 111,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.15 and its 200-day moving average is $255.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

