iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $91.09. 415,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $103.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

