Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.64

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

ITCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $342.49 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

