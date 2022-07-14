ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous target price of $113.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

ITT stock opened at $65.69 on Monday. ITT has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ITT by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 159,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

