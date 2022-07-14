Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.69

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 40943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.
Japan Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)
Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.
