Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JRONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($18.30) to €19.20 ($19.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.
Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.80. 11,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,126. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (Get Rating)
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.