Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($18.30) to €19.20 ($19.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.80. 11,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,126. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.1838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.21%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

