Journeo (LON:JNEO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.26 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.36). 7,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 10,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.38).

The stock has a market cap of £9.96 million and a P/E ratio of 2,850.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.77.

Journeo Company Profile (LON:JNEO)

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

