JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $200.00 by Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) received a $200.00 target price from Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $134.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

NYSE JPM traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.00. 25,975,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,416,115. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,563.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 274,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 271,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 316,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

