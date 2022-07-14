JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Target Price to $75.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VOYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.30.

Voya Financial stock opened at $58.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

