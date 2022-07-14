Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Target Price to $81.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
BFH stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,090. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.
Bread Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
