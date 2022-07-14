Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Target Price to $81.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

BFH stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,090. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.29). Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Bread Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.