Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Trading Up 0.4%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.30. Approximately 6,359,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,105,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71.
About Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
