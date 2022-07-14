Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $187.67. 45,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

