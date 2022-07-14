Keybank National Association OH Sells 50,157 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,157 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $36,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,519. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

