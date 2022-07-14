Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $35,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.39. The company had a trading volume of 84,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.