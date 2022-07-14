Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.24

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and traded as low as $18.83. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 43,219 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $461.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $368.06 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

