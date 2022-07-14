KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $309.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,914. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.13 and its 200 day moving average is $355.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

