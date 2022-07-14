Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 40,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.48. 248,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,181,127. The firm has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.