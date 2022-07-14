Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.48. 137,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. Kroger has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kroger by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Kroger by 323.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after acquiring an additional 663,901 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1,097.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 288,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 264,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 83.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 237,265 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

