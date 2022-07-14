Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in June

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS KTWIY traded down 1.26 on Thursday, hitting 70.12. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of 65.62 and a 52 week high of 106.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 73.89.
