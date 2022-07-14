Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in June

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KTWIY traded down 1.26 on Thursday, hitting 70.12. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of 65.62 and a 52 week high of 106.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 73.89.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

About Kurita Water Industries (Get Rating)

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.