Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $33,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.
JMST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.60. 61,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,167. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $51.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).
