Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,094,000.

NYSEARCA PTRB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.33. 10,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

