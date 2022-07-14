Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 754.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

