Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,786,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.17. 11,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,781. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.