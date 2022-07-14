LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 4,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,747. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $69.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.20.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

