LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €88.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €88.70 ($88.70) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($158.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($105.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($144.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($139.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €78.74 ($78.74) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($98.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €103.09.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.