LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €88.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) received a €88.70 ($88.70) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($158.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($105.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($144.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($139.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €78.74 ($78.74) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($98.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €103.09.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

