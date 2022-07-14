Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Shares of LNVGY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.