Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$11.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 227518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $991.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.