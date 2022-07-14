MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $11.19

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $10.62. MAG Silver shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 11,023 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.89 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
