Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG) Insider Buys A$13,320.00 in Stock

Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG – Get Rating) insider Adam McKinnon acquired 180,000 shares of Magmatic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,320.00 ($9,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Magmatic Resources Company Profile

Magmatic Resources Limited engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It focuses on gold, copper, nickel, and base metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Myall, the Parkes, and the Wellington North projects located in the East Lachlan, New South Wales.

