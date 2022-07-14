Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG) Insider Buys A$13,320.00 in Stock

Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG – Get Rating) insider Adam McKinnon acquired 180,000 shares of Magmatic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,320.00 ($9,000.00).
The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Magmatic Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Magmatic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magmatic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.