Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 2,158 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after buying an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,407,262,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $658,845,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

EA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $369,613.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,826.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,295 shares of company stock worth $7,732,812 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

