Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 808,586 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,361 shares of company stock worth $14,575,525. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 119,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,609. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.