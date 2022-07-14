Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Zscaler by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 79.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $146.70. The stock had a trading volume of 82,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,547. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

