Malaga Cove Capital LLC Invests $319,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $4,104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $6.14. 32,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,393. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.25, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. GoodRx’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.