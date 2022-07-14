Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 8,436 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,577. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

