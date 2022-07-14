Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 403 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.17. 159,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average is $95.07.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

