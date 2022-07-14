Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 823 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after buying an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after buying an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after buying an additional 1,319,227 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.38. 111,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,261. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

