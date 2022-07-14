Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 87 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.03 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.71 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

