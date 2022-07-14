Malaga Cove Capital LLC Trims Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,878,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,089,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,232,000 after buying an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,756,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. 97,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,688. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

