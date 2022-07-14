Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MNGPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.29) to GBX 301 ($3.58) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 322 ($3.83) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.39) to GBX 305 ($3.63) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.21) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.33) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Shares of Man Group stock remained flat at $$2.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. Man Group has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

